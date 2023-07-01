How to tell fake AI images: These 5 methods will show you the difference
Photo Credit: Unsplash
AI images have increased the risk of misinformation and fake news. But all is not lost! There are some ways to tell them apart from real images.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Take a look at the overall design of an artwork. Oftentimes, an AI-generated image will not be logically consistent, and you will notice some functional flaws.
Photo Credit: Pexels
For example, an AI image of a house might not have windows in the right positions, or a slightly crooked door or the pavement to the door does not align correctly.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Look for imperfections. This one works well when the image is of a human or a real-world object.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
If the human has flawlessly blended skin, a perfect set of teeth, or just wide but unnatural eyes, they could be generated by AI. Additionally, such images will have a low-resolution background.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Look for anomalies. Since the AI generates images based on word prompts, it is simply trying to put together images from its database that closely resemble the prompt.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
This means irregularities will be common. A human with six fingers, a necklace that goes nowhere, or a car whose tyres appear to be fused with the road are all signs of AI-generated images.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Look for expressions and artistic narratives. Human-generated photos will tell a story, whether it is of a human expression or a narrative being shown.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
While AI can show a narrative, a dead sign to figure them out is that images either appear to lack any creativity or the expressions are so one-dimensional that they appear flat.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Light and shadows. Pictures taken by a camera will always be impacted by lights and shadows no matter how professional the environment is.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
In contrast, AI images do not understand lights and shadows and the images usually lack shadows or are placed in a way that makes no logical sense.