How to turn your selfies into 3D art using new AI-powered app
Photo Credit: Tencent
Tencent Yuanbao has introduced "3D Avatar Dream Factory," a new app that allows to make 3D characters from photos.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Users create customized 3D characters effortlessly from a single front-facing image.
Photo Credit: Tencent
The app simplifies complex 3D character creation with AI and 3D technology.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You can choose from diverse templates and even 3D print your creations.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Technologies include 3D head swapping, geometric sculpting, and realistic textures.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Initially, it offers 10 character styles, with plans for expansion and new features.
Photo Credit: Tencent
Enjoy full 360-degree views, easy sharing, modification, and offline 3D printing.
Photo Credit: Unsplash Click here
Available on Tencent Yuanbao app and WeChat mini-program for immersive digital experiences.