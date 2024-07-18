How to turn your selfies into 3D art using new AI-powered app

Tencent Yuanbao has introduced "3D Avatar Dream Factory," a new app that allows to make 3D characters from photos.

Users create customized 3D characters effortlessly from a single front-facing image.

The app simplifies complex 3D character creation with AI and 3D technology.

You can choose from diverse templates and even 3D print your creations.

Technologies include 3D head swapping, geometric sculpting, and realistic textures.

Initially, it offers 10 character styles, with plans for expansion and new features.

Enjoy full 360-degree views, easy sharing, modification, and offline 3D printing.

Available on Tencent Yuanbao app and WeChat mini-program for immersive digital experiences.

