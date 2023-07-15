How to upload a document to ChatGPT
3. Select "Code Interpreter" from the model dropdown menu. 4. A "+" button will appear in the text field. 5. Click on the "+" button to upload files natively.
Upload a PDF File to ChatGPT Using a Third-party Website: Visit chatpdf.com; 1. Click on "Drop PDF here" to upload your PDF document, explained Beebom.
2. Alternatively, enter the URL of a PDF file using the "From URL" link.
3. The website will process the PDF document within seconds
4. View a summary of the document with suggested questions. 5. Ask your own questions and chat with the PDF file
Cloud Storage Integration: If you have your documents stored in a cloud storage service, such as Google Drive or Dropbox, you can integrate it with ChatGPT.
Connect your cloud storage account to ChatGPT and access your documents directly within the chat interface, revealed Beebom.
Uploading documents to ChatGPT opens up new possibilities for context-based conversations. Explore different methods and find the one that suits your needs