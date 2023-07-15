How to upload a document to ChatGPT

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 15, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

Digital devices are now essential for communication, work, and entertainment. However, our reliance on screens has become concerning and even acquired addictive proportions. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

3. Select "Code Interpreter" from the model dropdown menu. 4. A "+" button will appear in the text field. 5. Click on the "+" button to upload files natively. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Upload a PDF File to ChatGPT Using a Third-party Website: Visit chatpdf.com;  1. Click on "Drop PDF here" to upload your PDF document, explained Beebom.

Photo Credit: Pexels

2. Alternatively, enter the URL of a PDF file using the "From URL" link. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Restoring Mental Equilibrium

Photo Credit: Pexels

3. The website will process the PDF document within seconds

Photo Credit: Pexels

4. View a summary of the document with suggested questions. 5. Ask your own questions and chat with the PDF file

Photo Credit: Pexels

Cloud Storage Integration: If you have your documents stored in a cloud storage service, such as Google Drive or Dropbox, you can integrate it with ChatGPT.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Connect your cloud storage account to ChatGPT and access your documents directly within the chat interface, revealed Beebom.

Read more
Photo Credit: Pexels

Uploading documents to ChatGPT opens up new possibilities for context-based conversations. Explore different methods and find the one that suits your needs

Click here