HP Pavilion Plus, Pavilion X360, HP 14, 15 laptops: Price, specs and features
All you need to know about the newly launched HP laptops.
HP has launched its latest Pavilion Plus laptops in India which come equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core processors.
In the list of newly launched HP laptops there are two other additions - HP 14 and HP 15.
The HP Pavilion Plus 14 features a x360 hinge and multi-touch capabilities for mobile productivity and entertainment.
The Laptop also comes with multiple port options such as full-function USB-C ports.
This HP laptop is just 1.39 kg in weight.
HP Pavilion x360 is a 14-inch laptop, which comes equipped with a13th Gen Intel Core processor and DDR5.
HP also launched its all-new HP 14 and HP 15 laptops, these laptops weigh 1.4 kg, 1.6 kg respectively.
You can buy the HP Pavilion X360 at a starting price of Rs. 57,999.
While the starting price range for HP Pavilion Plus 14 is Rs.81999 .
The starting price for HP 14 is Rs. 39999.