Hubble Space Telescope: 5 interesting facts about NASA’s space observatory
The Hubble Space Telescope has been one of the most prominent NASA observatories in the last few decades, helping unravel the mysteries of the cosmos.
Here are 5 things you need to know about NASA’s space observatory.
The Hubble Space Telescope was launched into the low-Earth orbit in 1990 by NASA and ESA, and it still remains in operation today.
It has been named after American astronomer Edwin Hubble who played a key role in extragalactic astronomy and observational cosmology.
Hubble has advanced optical instruments such as the Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide Field Camera 3 for capturing celestial objects.
It has unearthed the cosmic mysteries by capturing images such as the Hubble Deep Field which has revealed never-before-seen galaxies beyond the Milky Way.
It can only take pictures in black and white. The images and data are sent to Earth for post-processing and colourization before its public release.