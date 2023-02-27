Hubble Space Telescope captures cosmic contortions, NASA reveals
Hubble Space Telescope is famous for the incredible images it captures. And now, NASA has shared an awesome image.
In its recent image Hubble Space Telescope has captured what NASA calls Cosmic Contortions .
A massive galaxy cluster in the constellation Cetus dominates the center of this image taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
The image is populated with a serene collection of elliptical and spiral galaxies.
But galaxies surrounding the central cluster – which is named SPT-CL J0019-2026 – appear stretched into bright arcs, as if distorted by a gargantuan magnifying glass.
The cosmic contortion observed are known as gravitational lensing and occurs when the powerful gravitational field of a massive object like a galaxy cluster distorts and magnifies the light from background objects.
These objects would normally be too distant and faint to observe, but the magnifying power of the gravitational lens extends Hubble's view even deeper into the universe.
This observation is part of an ongoing project to fill short gaps in Hubble's observing schedule by systematically exploring the most massive galaxy clusters in the distant universe.
The Observation is made in the hopes of identifying promising targets for further study with both Hubble and the James Webb Space Telescope.
This particular galaxy cluster lies at a distance of 4.6 billion light-years from Earth.
This observation is not only amazing to look at but also very informative and it will further the study of space and science in related fields.