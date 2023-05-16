Huge 55% discount! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut by Amazon; just check out the low cost
Amazon has rolled out a big discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. After the price cut, check how much you will save.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut means that you have just got a chance to buy it at a price below Rs. 20000.
The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available with a whopping 55 percent discount on Amazon.
Before the discount, the phone was priced at Rs. 74999. After the initial price cut, it is available at just Rs. 33900!
Amazon has also rolled out exchange and bank offers on the phone too.
Bank offers: The bank offers that can be availed include 7.5 percent off on HSBC credit cards with up to Rs. 2000 on orders of Rs. 8000 and above.
Exchange offer on Amazon is worth up to Rs. 21400. However, you will need a phone of a good brand and in working condition. You can check its value on the website.
If you are lucky and get the maximum value on the exchange deal and also opt for the bank offer, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can come down to Rs. 10500.
However, it must be noted that the maximum discount will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone. Hence, you should check that before proceeding.
It has a genuinely nice triple-camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide primary lens, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, with a 32MP selfie camera on the front.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G packs the Exynos 2100 chipset, and delivers an overall well-rounded user experience.