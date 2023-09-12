Huge Amazon Deal: Samsung Galaxy M34 price cut by 22% 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Sep 12, 2023
Is a Samsung smartphone on your wish list? Check out this Amazon deal on Samsung Galaxy M34 as it just got a big price cut. Also, learn how to save more on buying the Galaxy M34. 

Samsung Galaxy M34 is available on Amazon with a 22% initial discount which contributes to the huge drop in price.

You can currently buy Samsung Galaxy M34 on Amazon for just Rs. 18999.

 The Samsung Galaxy M34 's original retail price on Amazon was Rs. 24499.

The deal isn’t over yet! You can further reduce the price of the smartphone using exchange deals and bank offers.

Amazon is offering an Exchange deal where you get up to Rs. 15500 off.

Remember that the exchange discount depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you deal in.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 is powered by Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz with 12-band support Which helps you get really fast output.

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display; with this, you can get a thrilling movie experience.

It comes with a triple camera setup of 50MP+8MP+2MP and a 13 MP front Camera, This camera setup adds to your photography experience.

Galaxy M34 comes with a 6000mAH lithium-ion battery.  

