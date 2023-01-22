Huge Apple iPhone 12 discounts rolled out on Amazon and Flipkart; get it for Rs. 34999
Apple iPhone 12 is available with huge discounts on Amazon and Flipkart. The price of the iPhone can come down to just Rs. 34999. (Apple)
Apple iPhone 12 retail price is Rs. 59900, but the smartphone has received huge price cuts. (Apple)
The base 64GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 12 is available on Flipkart at a discount of 8 percent. (Apple)
With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 59900 can be availed for Rs. 54999. If you want further reduction in the price of the phone, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers. (Apple)
On exchange, you can get up to Rs. 20000.0 off on the phone. In order to avail the exchange offer you need to have an old smartphone in good working condition. (Apple)
Slide 6: While accommodating both the exchange offer and discount the price of the phone's price can be reduced to Rs. 34999. (Apple)
On the other hand, Apple iPhone12 is present on Amazon with a discount of 10 percent for Rs. 53900. (Apple)
While on exchange, you can get further reduction in price of the handset by up to Rs. 18050. (Apple)
On availing both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the iPhone 12 can come down to Rs. 35850 on Amazon. (Amazon)
The Apple iPhone 12 gets a 6.1 inch display, dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary camera, and a front camera of 12MP, and it is Powered by A14 Bionic chipset. (Apple)