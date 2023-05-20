Huge Apple iPhone 14 discount available now! Check price
A massive iPhone 14 price cut has been rolled out and it cuts the full price down in a very meaningful way.
Deal destination? iPhone 14 price cut has been rolled out on Flipkart.
What makes the iPhone 14 deal even better is that Apple has released the iOS 16.5 update just a day ago and this brings the latest Apple features. Things will get even better when Apple iOS 17 is launched.
iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display, an upgraded A15 Bionic chipset and a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP wide lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens.
Extra special features include crash detection and satellite connectivity. iPhone 14 price is Rs. 79900 for the 128GB variant.
However, by taking advantage of its flat initial discount and exchange offer, you can pay just Rs. 38999.
In the initial iPhone 14 price cut, you get a flat 9 percent discount. This is a massive Rs. 7901 off. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 71999.
You can get a further reduction through the iPhone 14 exchange offer that is worth up to Rs. 33000. This discount is based on the resale value of your old smartphone.
If your smartphone is in good enough condition to get the entire amount in exchange, then you can pay just Rs. 38999. The total that you will save will be Rs. 40901.