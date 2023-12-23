Huge Christmas gift idea: Massive 33% iPhone 12 discount rolled out on Amazon; check full offer
Here is a Christmas gift idea that you can't go wrong on. With X-Mas just a day away, e-commerce platforms have been offering amazing discounts. Just check out this massive iPhone 12 discount now.
During the Christmas season, Amazon is offering a huge iPhone 12 price cut. Check out all the details below.
Amazon is offering a significant 33 percent iPhone 12 discount that is applicable on the 256 GB storage variant.
iPhone 12 price on Amazon is Rs. 94900, but after the price cut, you can get it for just Rs. 63999.
If this iPhone 12 price drop is not enough, and you want to save more, then you can make use of the available exchange offer.
Amazon has rolled out an exchange offer on the iPhone 12 that will potentially save you up to Rs. 32050 when you trade in your old smartphone.
Before applying for the iPhone 12 exchange offer please make to check the availability in your area by entering the PIN code.
Please keep in mind that the value of the exchange offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone you are trading in. So, make sure that your old smartphone is in good condition.
Now that you have checked the iPhone 12 price drop, have a look at the features: 256 GB storage, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, and a 12MP dual-lens rear camera setup.
iPhone 12 also packs the A14 Bionic chip, Ceramic Shield technology, and eligibility for the latest iOS 17 software. It also has a IP68 water resistance rating.