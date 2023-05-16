Huge displays coming to iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Report
Photo Credit: HT Tech/Representative photo
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are already massive smartphones. Now, Apple is looking at going even bigger with iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: HT Tech/Representative photo
Apple is reportedly already planning major changes to the iPhone 16 series.
Photo Credit: Apple/Representative photo
A massive upgrade is in store for the iPhone 16 series, but this one will be for the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: HT Tech/Representative photo
Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed the tech giant will introduce even bigger iPhones next year, according to MacRumors.
Photo Credit: HT Tech/Representative photo
Notably, Apple has been making its iPhones bigger and bigger over the years. Apple iPhone 4S had a 3.5-inch display and now, iPhone 14 Pro Max has a gigantic display at 6.7 inches.
Photo Credit: HT Tech/Representative photo
Young now says that Apple could roll out a 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representative photo
No changes are expected in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/Representative photo
Apart from that, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has claimed that Apple could be keeping solid-state buttons reserved for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representative photo
Apple may also roll out an entirely new variant called the iPhone 16 Ultra. Whether it replaces the iPhone 16 Pro Max is not clear yet.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representative photo
Click here
Apple’s current flagship, the iPhone 14 Pro Max price starts at $1099, and it is likely that the iPhone 16 Ultra would be priced much higher.
iPhone 16 launch is expected in the Fall of 2024.