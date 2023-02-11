Huge iPhone SE 2 price cut announced! Buy it for under Rs. 9000
The sale season never ends for tech buyers, and Flipkart has just dropped a cool Apple iPhone deal this Valentine's Week-a huge iPhone SE 2 price cut has been announced.
You can get your hands on the iPhone SE 2, which is originally priced at Rs. 39900, for a stunning price of just Rs. 8990, including exchange offer.
The actual retail price of the iPhone SE 2 64GB variant is Rs. 39900. However, Flipkart is giving a special discount where you get a flat 27 percent off on the smartphone.
The 27% discount means that you get to save a cool Rs. 10910 and take the iPhone home for just Rs. 28990. But there is more.
Flipkart also has an exchange offer worth Rs. 20000 running right now. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this.
Both the exchange offer and initial discount bring the iPhone SE 2 price down to just Rs. 8990. And you save a whopping Rs. 30910!
Also, Flipkart is offering amazing bank offers where you get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on American Express Credit Card EMI Transactions, Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions and IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions.
Bank offers also include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.
The iPhone SE 2 comes with 64 GB Storage and amazing camera and battery life.
With the Huge price cut iPhone SE is best to gift you partner on valentine's day.