Huge markdown! Samsung Galaxy S22 price falls to 27749 from 85999

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 02, 2023
This Amazon deal will let you buy Samsung Galaxy S22 at an affordable price! Wondering how? Check out this deal. 

The Galaxy S22 is an entry-level model of the last year's flagship series which is priced at Rs. 52999 for the 128GB storage variant.

This is a significant discount from its MRP of Rs. 85999. 

This means you can save a flat 38% off on this premium smartphone without having to worry about any bank offers or exchange deals. 

However, there are also additional discounts available, such as Rs. 250 off with HSBC Bank Credit Card Transactions.

On top of it, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, you can receive a discount of up to Rs. 25000.

With all the price cuts, bank offers, and exchange deals, you can purchase the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 for just Rs. 27749. 

Please note that this discount is only applicable after meeting the conditions of the trade-in deal, and it is only valid for selected models. 

What's special about it? The Galaxy S22 is a compact smartphone with a 6.1-inch display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for fast performance. 

For photography, it features a 50MP wide primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide sensor for photography.

