Huge opportunities for Engineers coming! 5 apps that can help you land dream job
Photo Credit: Pexels
As the technology boom expands its realm, the demand of Engineers is growing. In order to fulfill that demand the world needs more Engineers. Here are 5 apps to prepare for Engineering to land your high-paying dream job.
Photo Credit: Pexels
According to K. Krishna Moorthy, CEO and President, IESA, India will need at least 20 lakh deep tech engineers by 2030 to meet its growth aspirations for the semiconductor and electronic design manufacturing sectors.
Photo Credit: Pexels
These engineers should come from a variety of fields including chemical, mechanical, electrical, electronics, and car engineering.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In order to become an Engineer, there are various top institutes in India which require JEE scores to provide admissions.
Photo Credit: Pexels
You can prepare for JEE with the help of Various apps. These 5 apps are some of the best ones for JEE preparation:
Photo Credit: Pexels
Toppr is India's leading after-school learning app, dedicated to personalizing the learning experience. It caters to the unique learning styles of students and offers thousands of course combinations.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Aakash app provides study materials, practice papers, and online resources to enhance students' preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
GradeUp stands out as India's only ed-tech platform that has created engaging exam-specific communities for students preparing for competitive exams. It enables students to interact with their peers and mentors, ask questions, share updates, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Byju's is a competitive exam preparation app that offers video lessons and much more taught by expert teachers.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Unacademy provides high-quality access to important notes and includes a comprehensive collection of solved question papers from the past 15 years for JEE Mains, JEE Advance, and AIEEE, with explanations for each question.