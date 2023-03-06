Huge price drop! Samsung Galaxy S23 under 52000, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra under 95000 (Bloomberg)
Samsung in February 2023 launched the Galaxy S23 Series- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. (AP)
The models under the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series fall in the most expensive range of smartphones in the market. (Bloomberg)
However, Flipkart has announced huge price drops on Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. (Bloomberg)
The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (8GB+256GB) worth Rs. 95999 can be availed for Rs. 79999, at a discount of 16 percent. (HT Tech)
Through the exchange offer, your older phone can fetch you a further up to Rs. 28000 off on the Galaxy S23, making its price come down to Rs. 51999. (HT Tech)
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (8GB+512GB) in black can be yours at a discount of 18% for Rs. 104999 against Rs. 128999. (AP)
On exchange, another up to Rs. 28000 can be reduced, bringing Galaxy S23 Plus cost down to Rs. 76999. (Bloomberg)
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB+256GB) is available at a discount of 16% for Rs. 124999 against Rs. 149999. (Bloomberg)
You can save up to Rs. 30000 more on the phone on exchange. After this the Galaxy S23 Ultra can cost Rs. 94999. (Bloomberg)
Several bank offers can too be availed on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra on Flipkart. (AP)