HUGE price knockdown! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut from 74999 to just 11999
Flipkart Big Savings Sale is just about to begin on March 11. Surprisingly, you can already find a tempting deal that is all set to let you bring a premium phone home at a low cost. It is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE!
Premium features at an affordable price is a rare combo to find these days! (HT Tech)
But with the latest deal on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G available on Flipkart, you have this golden chance. (HT Tech)
On Flipkart, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is currently available at a whopping 53% discount.
Originally priced at Rs. 74999, the phone can now be purchased for just Rs. 34999.
In addition, Flipkart is offering exchange deals and bank offers that can be taken advantage of.
One of the bank offers available is Rs. 3000 off on the HDFC Bank Credit non-EMI option. (HT Tech)
The offer becomes even more appealing with exchange deals, which can get you an additional discount of up to Rs. 20000 on the phone when you exchange your old phone.
If you take full advantage of the card offers and exchange deal, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be reduced to just Rs. 11999.
What does it have? The Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the performance of the Exynos 2100 chipset.
It even offers a rich photography experience with a triple-camera setup of a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, while on the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera.