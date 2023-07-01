Huge sale! Grab Redmi 11 Prime priced at just Rs. 10999 on Flipkart

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jul 01, 2023
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Are you looking for a budget smartphone that is not an a Samsung smartphone? Then you must not forget to check out this Flipkart deal on Redmi 11 Prime.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

First know a bit about the Redmi 11 Prime. It features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ Display.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

It is powered by Helio G99 Processor.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Not just this the smartphone features a powerful 5000 mAh Battery.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

While all these amazing features will be available to you with 35% of initial discount on Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Yes; you heard it right, Flipkart is offering 35 percent initial discount on REDMI 11 Prime making its price fall to Rs. 10999.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The original price of REDMI 11 Prime is Rs.16999 according to the Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart also offers an Exchange deal where you can get up to Rs.10400 off.

Photo Credit: Redmi

Keep this in mind that the discount on exchange depends on the condition of the smartphone you are trading-in.

Photo Credit: Redmi

 The availability of exchange deals also differ from area to area so must check it by entering the area pin code.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

For further information regarding the deal do check on the Flipkart online shopping App.

