Huge Savings! Samsung Galaxy A54 price hits all-time LOW on Flipkart

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is one of the better value-for-money smartphones. It is a feature-rich option that you can consider buying. The good part is that it is now even available at a reduced price! 

Just a few months ago, the Samsung Galaxy A54 was introduced in India, boasting impressive performance and a range of features.

Equipped with the Exynos 1380 chipset, this 5G-enabled phone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. 

When it comes to capturing photos, the Galaxy A54 5G doesn't disappoint, sporting a triple-camera setup on its rear, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro camera. 

Notably, Samsung offers a promise of up to four generations of operating system upgrades and five years of security updates. 

At present, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy A54 at a discounted price of Rs. 35990. 

This is a huge discount considering its listed price on Flipkart at Rs. 41999. 

Moreover, you can enjoy several bank offers. This includes Rs. 1250 off on HDFC Bank Debit Card. 

The bank offer will reduce the price of the Galaxy A54 to just Rs. 34740.

However, it must be noted that this discount is available only on the Awesome Graphite colour variant.

