Huge Savings! Samsung Galaxy A54 price hits all-time LOW on Flipkart
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is one of the better value-for-money smartphones. It is a feature-rich option that you can consider buying. The good part is that it is now even available at a reduced price!
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
Just a few months ago, the Samsung Galaxy A54 was introduced in India, boasting impressive performance and a range of features.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Equipped with the Exynos 1380 chipset, this 5G-enabled phone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
When it comes to capturing photos, the Galaxy A54 5G doesn't disappoint, sporting a triple-camera setup on its rear, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
Notably, Samsung offers a promise of up to four generations of operating system upgrades and five years of security updates.
Photo Credit: Samsung
At present, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy A54 at a discounted price of Rs. 35990.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
This is a huge discount considering its listed price on Flipkart at Rs. 41999.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Check Product
Moreover, you can enjoy several bank offers. This includes Rs. 1250 off on HDFC Bank Debit Card.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The bank offer will reduce the price of the Galaxy A54 to just Rs. 34740.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Check More
However, it must be noted that this discount is available only on the Awesome Graphite colour variant.