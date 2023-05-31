HyperX Cirro Buds Pro TWS earbuds, Cloud III gaming headset launched; price, specs and features
HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc, has announced the HyperX Cirro Buds Pro TWS earbuds during COMPUTEX 2023. It is designed to provide an enhanced listening experience.
HyperX Cirro Buds Pro TWS earbuds offer up to 35 hours of battery life, 8mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth wireless connectivity.
HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds offer precision noise cancelling with hybrid active noise cancellation technology to ensure clear sound. The Cirro Buds Pro are available in black, blue and tan colorways.
HyperX Cloud III Gaming Headset too was launched during COMPUTEX 2023. The Cloud III gaming headset offers signature comfort and an immersive in-game audio experience with re-engineered 53mm angled drivers.
Cloud III headset has an improved sound and communications feature. It is equipped with the re-engineered 53mm angled drivers and DTS® Headphone:X.
The Cloud III is also designed for extended gaming sessions, thanks to its plush HyperX memory foam ear cushions and extra padding in the headband.
It is compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The headset features 3.5mm, USB-C, and USB-A connectors and comes with a slim US adapter that provides both USB-C and USB-A connectivity.
The Cloud III Gaming Headset will be available from today ie May 30 for Rs. 8,490, but the company has not revealed the price of HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds.