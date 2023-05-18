I am the reason OpenAI exists to ChatGPT moment coming to Tesla-3 shocks Elon Musk delivered on AI
Elon Musk was an early investor in artificial intelligence company OpenAI, which is led by Sam Altman.
Musk has famously slammed the once non-profit OpenAI — the owner of ChatGPT — after he invested some $50 mn in it. He was against it turning into a for-profit business.
On his role in the AI company, Musk told CNBC, "I am the reason OpenAI exists".
Regarding AI, Faber referred to Altman flagging terrifying risk of AI. Musk immediately said, "It is a significant area of concern...."
On whether AI can destroy humanity, Musk replied by calling it a "double-edged sword," that it could do great damage.
He explained that there is a chance that it may cause massive damage
Musk said, "And there’s some chance that it goes wrong and destroys humanity. Hopefully that chance is small, but it’s not zero."
On Tesla and AI, Musk said, "I think Tesla will have sort of ChatGPT moment maybe if not this year, I’d say no later than next year."
The result would mean, "Yeah, suddenly 3 million cars will be able to drive themselves with no one."
Photo Credit: CNBC
This number could go up to "5 million, then 10 million."