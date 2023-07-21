IAS exam preparation: 5 best apps to prepare for UPSC exam and ace it too
IAS exam preparation: If you are a UPSC aspirant and not able to prepare strategically, then these 5 apps might help you to effectively strengthen your preparation.
Civilsdaily: This Mobile App provides comprehensive Current Affairs and News updates for UPSC aspirants.
They publish Flashcards called Newscards on the mobile App daily to make UPSC preparation effective and interesting.
VISION IAS: It is one of the top UPSC preparation apps in India which provides strategic guidance to UPSC aspirants.
It offers study material, live video lectures, and various mock tests for the UPSC preparation
Rajya Sabha Debates: This app is developed by the National Informatics Centre which provides access to all debates held in Rajya Sabha since the first session w.e.f. 13-May-1952.
It is a very useful app for UPSC preparation and answer writing practice.
NCERT Books: NCERT books are the most important part of the UPSC exam.
This Mobile app contains all the NCERT books and you can also download the PDFs of these books which is free to use
Unacademy: This app is providing video lectures based on the requirements of the UPSC IAS Exam.
They also offer various study materials, daily preparation tests, mock tests and one on one guidance through live video lectures.