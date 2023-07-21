IAS exam preparation: 5 best apps to prepare for UPSC exam and ace it too

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 21, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

IAS exam preparation: If you are a UPSC aspirant and not able to prepare strategically, then these 5 apps might help you to effectively strengthen your preparation.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Civilsdaily: This Mobile App provides comprehensive Current Affairs and News updates for UPSC aspirants.

Photo Credit: Pexels

They publish Flashcards called Newscards on the mobile App daily to make UPSC preparation effective and interesting.

Photo Credit: Pexels

VISION IAS: It is one of the top UPSC preparation apps in India which provides strategic guidance to UPSC aspirants.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It offers study material, live video lectures, and various mock tests for the UPSC preparation

Photo Credit: Pexels

Rajya Sabha Debates: This app is developed by the National Informatics Centre which provides access to all debates held in Rajya Sabha since the first session w.e.f. 13-May-1952. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

It is a very useful app for UPSC preparation and answer writing practice. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

NCERT Books: NCERT books are the most important part of the UPSC exam. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

This Mobile app contains all the NCERT books and you can also download the PDFs of these books which is free to use

Photo Credit: Pexels

Unacademy: This app is providing video lectures based on the requirements of the UPSC IAS Exam. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

They also offer various study materials, daily preparation tests, mock tests and one on one guidance through live video lectures.

Click here