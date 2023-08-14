IBPS Clerk exam 2023-24: Notification soon! Check out these 5 bank exam apps to prepare well
IBPS Cleark 2023-24 notification is to be released soon with a number of vacancies. Here are 5 bank exam preparation apps to make you exam ready.
Banking aspirants are eagerly waiting for IBPS Cleark 2023 notification. The exam dates and calendar has been announced.
You can find the exam dates on the IBPS main website. A total of 11 banks will be part of the IBPS Clerk exam.
The IBPS Clerk exam prelims are scheduled for August 26, 27 and September 2. The main exams are scheduled for October 7.
Tap to know 5 banking exam preparation apps.
Pocket Aptitude: This app prepares for the aptitude section. It provides practice questions and mock tests. Its different levels enable you to practice from easy to tough questions.
BankersAdda: This app provides study material for current affairs, aptitude and reasoning. It also offers mock tests for bank exams like IBPS, RBI, SBI, and more.
Testbook: This app keeps you up to date with the latest exam trends. It work on improving learner’s weak topic with intense practice.
Grade Up: This app provides notes, question banks, quizzes and more. It covers different exam preparation along with bank exams.
TopRankers: This app provides exam preparation materials for bank exams such as RBI, IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, SBI PO, and SBI Clerk. It provides live classes and video lectures for studnts to study easily.