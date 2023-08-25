IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 begins tomorrow! Check out revision tips and apps for practice papers
Photo Credit: Pexels
IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 to commence from tomorrow! Check revision tips and apps to practice for the upcoming exams.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The first thing you need to do is revise topics in which you have more knowledge about to strengthen your learning. Additionally, revisit current affairs for recent months.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Practice as many mock tests as you can to improve time management and analyze your preparation and learning for the exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Most importantly, try to have a positive mindset to reduce stress in order not to develop 'cold feet' for the exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Make sure you maintain a calm mindset so you can focus on your revision and practice. This will enable you to strengthen your learnings. Now, check out the apps that can help.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Grade Up: This app enables you to practice a variety of quizzes and mock tests. Additionally, you can find in depth content on current affairs.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Adda 24/7: This app provides interactive quizzes through live classes. Additionally, the app also provides practice quiz questions PDFs.
Photo Credit: Pexels
IBPS Bank Exam Preparation: You can find mock tests, practice papers and previous years' papers to improve your time management.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Affairs Cloud: Find current affairs notes in the app for your last-minute revision and learnings.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Testbook: This app provides high-quality mock test papers to make your practice effective. You can also visit video lectures and study materials.