IBPS PO to SBI Clerk, 5 Best Apps to prepare for banking exams
Photo Credit: pexels
IBPS to SBI, are you preparing for banking exams? These 5 apps will help you achieve your goals.
Photo Credit: pexels
Embibe app offers a virtual platform for interactive learning. With its top faculty, series of video lectures, and comprehensive study materials, Embibe is highly regarded for major exams such as IBPS PO, SBI Clerk, and RBI Assistant. The website's AI-powered learning modules further enhance the learning experience.
Photo Credit: pexels
Adda 247: As part of the Adda 247 group, Bankers Adda provides authentic and comprehensive content. It covers a wide range of topics including basic Maths, advanced Accounting, Economy, and Finance. Bankers Adda offers online classes, revision modules, doubt-solving sessions, and PDF notes for exams such as PO, Clerk, and SO.
Photo Credit: pexels
Unacademy: It provides digital educational materials, live broadcast videos by top educators, and can be accessed through the Unacademy website or mobile app. With its subscription-based model, Unacademy offers valuable guidance and assistance to bank exam aspirants.
Photo Credit: pexels
Testbook app is a popular platform that offers a diverse range of resources for bank exam preparation. It features live courses, expert classes, live doubt-solving sessions, study notes, and MCQs. Testbook's well-structured library includes sections such as Testbook Blog, GK & Current Affairs, Previous Year & Memory Based Papers, and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
BYJU'S Exam Prep offers a wide range of online test series for various Bank and Insurance exams, including IBPS and SBI. These mock tests are designed to simulate the real exam experience and help students analyze their performance in detail