IBPS PO to SBI  Clerk, 5 Best Apps to prepare for banking exams

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 02, 2023
Photo Credit: pexels

IBPS to SBI, are you preparing for banking exams? These 5 apps will help you achieve your goals.

Photo Credit: pexels

Embibe app offers a virtual platform for interactive learning. With its top faculty, series of video lectures, and comprehensive study materials, Embibe is highly regarded for major exams such as IBPS PO, SBI Clerk, and RBI Assistant. The website's AI-powered learning modules further enhance the learning experience.

Photo Credit: pexels

Adda 247: As part of the Adda 247 group, Bankers Adda provides authentic and comprehensive content. It covers a wide range of topics including basic Maths, advanced Accounting, Economy, and Finance. Bankers Adda offers online classes, revision modules, doubt-solving sessions, and PDF notes for exams such as PO, Clerk, and SO. 

Photo Credit: pexels

Unacademy: It provides digital educational materials, live broadcast videos by top educators, and can be accessed through the Unacademy website or mobile app. With its subscription-based model, Unacademy offers valuable guidance and assistance to bank exam aspirants.

Photo Credit: pexels

Testbook app is a popular platform that offers a diverse range of resources for bank exam preparation. It features live courses, expert classes, live doubt-solving sessions, study notes, and MCQs. Testbook's well-structured library includes sections such as Testbook Blog, GK & Current Affairs, Previous Year & Memory Based Papers, and more. 

Photo Credit: pexels

BYJU'S Exam Prep offers a wide range of online test series for various Bank and Insurance exams, including IBPS and SBI. These mock tests are designed to simulate the real exam experience and help students analyze their performance in detail

Click here