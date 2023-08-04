IBPS recruitment notification released; check details and get these 5 apps for exam preparation
IBPS recruitment notification has been released and it consists of various vacancies. Get all the details in brief and, if you are interested, check these 5 apps to help you prepare for the exam.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification for a common recruitment process for Specialist Officers in participating banks.
IBPS has started the online application process. Interested candidates can visit ibos.in. to fill out the form. The last date to submit applications is August 21.
The exams are scheduled for December 30 and 31 and results will be declared in January. Furthermore, the main exam will take place on January 28.
Tap to know the 5 best apps for bank exam preparation.
BankersAdda: You can practice current affairs, aptitude, and reasoning with this app. For bank exams such as RBI, SBI, and more, it provides study materials and mock tests.
Pocket Aptitude: This app provides a plethora of practice questions and mock tests, so you can improve your aptitude. With its different levels of questions, you can practice everything from simple to complex questions.
Online Tyari: This app offers a number of study materials and practice papers for candidates preparing for bank exams such as IBPS PO and Clerk, IAS Prelims and more.
Testbook: This app focuses on government preparation exams such as bank government exams, and UPSC exams. It provides recorded and live classes for students.
Grade Up: With this app, you can prepare for a wide variety of exams, including bank exams. There is a lot of content available in this app, such as notes, question banks, quizzes, etc.