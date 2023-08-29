IBPS RRB mains exam soon! Utilize these 5 preparation apps to ace the exam
Photo Credit: Pexels
IBPS RRB prelims exam scorecard released. Mains exam is to be scheduled soon. Check out 5 preparation apps to clear the upcoming exams.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Every year, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts exams for officer posts in different scales and Office Assistants.
Photo Credit: Pexels
IBPS has released notification for over 9075 vacancies for Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officers Scale-I, II & III posts in different Regional Rural Banks (RRBs)
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Different posts involve different selection processes, however, all candidates have to clear the prelim exam first and appear for an interview.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Check out the top 5 preparation apps for the IBPS RRB main exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Adda247: The app offers various courses on bank exams and interview preparation. It provides multiple of video lectures and live doubt sessions, quizzes, study materials, previous year papers, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
TestBook: This app covers topics related to aptitude, general knowledge and current affairs. You can find a number of mock tests, study material and exam information in the app.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Gradeup Test Series App: This app provides free online practice tests, mock tests and more for competitive exams such as banks, railways, UPSC and others.
Photo Credit: Pexels
IBPS Pre App: This app provides classes for various exam-related subjects like Reasoning, Aptitude, English, general knowledge, and more. You can find mock tests and study materials in the app as well.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
Unacademy App: This app provides multiple courses on competitive exams such as bank, railway, UPSC, and others. It offers video lectures, notes, practice exercises, and more.