If you want to cut AC bill, go for convertible air conditioners with power-saving tech!
In the Indian market, you can find convertible ACs with different ton capacities in various price segments, starting from 1 ton
Convertible ACs
Convertible ACs can operate at capacities lower or higher than their actual tonnage, leading to significant energy savings and reduced bills.
Advantages of Convertible ACs
With 1.5-ton convertible ACs, consumers can operate them at 0.9 tons, minimising electricity consumption. These ACs can also be extended up to 1.70 tons when needed.
Flexible Capacity Options
What ton refers to is the AC's cooling capacity based on room size and other metrics and does not indicate its weight.
Convertible ACs offer different modes to optimise cooling efficiency. Lower tonnage settings are ideal for power-saving or fewer occupants, while full capacity suits larger spaces or more people.
Impact on Cooling Efficiency
Unlike non-convertible ACs, convertible ACs allow adjusting the capacity, making them cost-effective and adaptable to changing needs.
Convertible vs. Non-Convertible ACs
Various brands in the Indian market offer convertible ACs, catering to different price segments. User manuals provide usage instructions for easy operation.
Multiple Brands Available
Convertible ACs can be purchased online from platforms like Amazon and Flipkart or from local markets, offering different pricing options.
Buying Options
When choosing a convertible AC, check for energy-saving features. Look for energy ratings ranging from 3 stars to 5 stars, ensuring optimal efficiency.
Consider Energy Efficiency
You can enjoy efficient cooling and cost savings with convertible ACs. This revolutionary technology brings convenience and energy efficiency to enhance your comfort while reducing AC bills.