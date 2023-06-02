If you want to cut AC bill, go for convertible air conditioners with power-saving tech!

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 02, 2023
Photo Credit: LG

In the Indian market, you can find convertible ACs with different ton capacities in various price segments, starting from 1 ton

Photo Credit: LG

Convertible ACs

Photo Credit:

Convertible ACs can operate at capacities lower or higher than their actual tonnage, leading to significant energy savings and reduced bills.

Photo Credit:

Advantages of Convertible ACs

Photo Credit: Whirpool

With 1.5-ton convertible ACs, consumers can operate them at 0.9 tons, minimising electricity consumption. These ACs can also be extended up to 1.70 tons when needed.

Photo Credit: Whirpool

Flexible Capacity Options

Photo Credit: Pixabay

What ton refers to is the AC's cooling capacity based on room size and other metrics and does not indicate its weight.  

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Convertible ACs offer different modes to optimise cooling efficiency. Lower tonnage settings are ideal for power-saving or fewer occupants, while full capacity suits larger spaces or more people.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Impact on Cooling Efficiency

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Unlike non-convertible ACs, convertible ACs allow adjusting the capacity, making them cost-effective and adaptable to changing needs.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Convertible vs. Non-Convertible ACs

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Various brands in the Indian market offer convertible ACs, catering to different price segments. User manuals provide usage instructions for easy operation.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Multiple Brands Available

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Convertible ACs can be purchased online from platforms like Amazon and Flipkart or from local markets, offering different pricing options.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Buying Options

Photo Credit: Unsplash

When choosing a convertible AC, check for energy-saving features. Look for energy ratings ranging from 3 stars to 5 stars, ensuring optimal efficiency.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Consider Energy Efficiency

Photo Credit: Pexels

You can enjoy efficient cooling and cost savings with convertible ACs. This revolutionary technology brings convenience and energy efficiency to enhance your comfort while reducing AC bills.

Click here