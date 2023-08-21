IIT Delhi: Fees, course, average pay package and more
Want to study at IIT Delhi? Check everything about the top engineering college, from fees, offered courses to the average pay package offered to students by companies.
Completing any engineering course from IIT is a huge deal for students as it gives them a platform to start their careers with a great push.
IIT Delhi is considered one of the top engineering colleges in India. It is known for the variety of courses offered, curriculum and syllabus and the high pay packages after completing the courses.
Let’s check out what the college offers to aspiring students.
IIT Delhi offers numerous engineering courses such as civil engineering, chemical engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and more.
After getting admission to the college, students get to experience its courses, curriculum, infrastructure, equipment and more which will make them career ready.
The college’s course fees are different for each course, however, the starting range is from Rs.235700.
The average pay package students get after completing any engineering course ranges from Rs. 15.8 LPA.
In order to secure their seats in college, students need to take the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams.
To prepare for JEE exams, students can utilize learning apps such as Khan Academy, IIT JEE Mains & Advanced Prep app, Smart Test: IIT JEE Main Exam app, PCM Formulas, and more.