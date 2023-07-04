IIT on your mind? Here are top 10 apps that can help you clear JEE Main exam
Toppr
This online learning platform is best for students preparing for JEE Mains and other competitive exams. It helps you organize learning resources while you can personalize the preparations interface.
Unacademy Learning App
It offers various video lectures and preparation material for competitive exams like JEE Main, medical, engineering, and state-level competitive exams.
JEE Main Prep
It provides the entire preparation flow with the syllabus, mock tests, and learning material.
Smart Test: IIT JEE Main Exam
The app provides interactive learning material for students. Students can check their preparation level through tests in the form of quizzes.
IIT JEE Preparations & Coaching
This app enables students to study rigt from the beginning. It offers live classes and doubt sessions so students can clear their doubts.
PCM Formulas
This app is the best for revision sessions. For JEE exam, students need to revise and study multiple times to strengthen their learning hence, it can be your guide to start your revision.
NTA Abhyas App for JEE Main
National Test Abhyaas App is also for students preparing for JEE main exams. The app enables students to practice question papers and it also provides answers for correction and improvement.
Swayam App by MHRD
This app has multiple video lectures on different topics, study materials, mock tests as well as live doubt and discussion sessions.
GradeUp
This app provides video tutorials, daily tests, expert doubt-clearing, notes, a study plan, previous year question papers, and practice papers with solutions, as well as study materials.
DIKSHA Portal by NCERT
From DIKSHA Portal, students can prepare notes and gather relevant study material for their preparation.