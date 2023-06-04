Impressive deal! Flipkart sale knocks down Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price by 33%
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Flipkart has just revealed a remarkable discount on the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. Take a look at the impressive deal here.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Buy here
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X Display along with an S Pen and the amazingly fast performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Photography enthusiasts will enjoy its cameras headed by a 108MP wide-angle lens, dual 10MP telephoto lenses, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a Space Zoom lens equipped with 3x and 10x Dual Optical Zoom.
Photo Credit: Samsung
If you are looking for a premium smartphone that combines advanced features, exceptional performance, and an outstanding photography experience, then this offer is what you should look at.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Product Page
The listed price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Flipkart is Rs. 131999, without any discounts.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
But thanks to the Mobiles Bonanza sale by Flipkart, you can save a whopping 33 percent on this premium smartphone.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
That means, you can nab Galaxy S22 Ultra for just Rs. 87370 without having to go for the exchange offer.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check Product
Moreover, you can get an additional flat Rs. 4000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check here
Put together, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will cost you Rs. 83370.