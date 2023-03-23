Impressive! Oppo Find N2 Flip price plunges to 57999 from 99999 on Flipkart (HT Tech)
Price of the recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip has plunged massively on Flipkart.
You have the chance to grab the phone worth Rs. 99999 for just Rs. 57999 today.
This means that you can save a whopping Rs. 42000 on the Oppo Find N2 Flip.
Wondering how? Flipkart is offering discount, exchange and bank offers on the Oppo Find N2 Flip.
With a discount of 10% the Oppo Find N2 Flip is available for Rs. 89999 on Flipkart today.
While, if you exchange your old smartphone, you can get further up to Rs. 32000 off on the phone.
According to Flipkart, you can get an extra Rs. 5000 off on exchange of select models.
The Oppo Find N2 Flip is certified by third-party TUV Rheinland to withstand 400000-fold and unfolds.
The Oppo Find N2 Flip flaunts aluminium sides and a matte glass back. It gets a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The handset runs the 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, 4000mAh battery, and more.