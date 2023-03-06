Impressively low! Samsung Galaxy A23 price down to just 16999 from 23990
Do you have an old smartphone to trade in? Then you have a chance to buy the Samsung Galaxy A23 at an insanely low price.
This mid-range Samsung Galaxy A23 is now available with a whopping discount on Amazon!
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate and under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.
The Galaxy A23 5G also features a 50MP quad rear camera setup with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lenses.
Right now, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is currently priced at Rs. 18499 on Amazon.
It is worth noting that Galaxy A23 comes at a retail price of Rs. 23990, which makes it a total of 23 percent price cut.
This will bring down the price of Galaxy A23 to just Rs. 16999.
To achieve additional savings on your smartphone purchase, you may consider participating in the available exchange deal.
By trading in a functional old smartphone, you could receive up to Rs. 16000 off on your new device. However, this will be the maximum discount to fetch in some specific circumstances.
Still, you would be able to grab a good discount while bringing the price down to a new low.