In this iPhone 12 deal, don't pay full price, just check out the discount
This iPhone 12 deal will ensure you don't have to pay the full price of Rs. 59900 as a big discount has been rolled out that will save you thousands of rupees.
iPhone 12 price cut has been rolled out on Flipkart, making it more affordable than ever.
Specs-wise, iPhone 12 packs a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, an A14 Bionic chip, a dual-camera system on the back, and a 12MP TrueDepth front-facing camera.
Before the discount, iPhone 12 was priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart, but now it is available for Rs. 53999.
Flipkart has slashed the price of iPhone 12 by 9 percent. This is on base 64GB variant
Apart from that, the iPhone 12 deal also includes an exchange offer and bank benefits that will slash the price even more.
Apple iPhone 12 exchange deal is worth up to Rs. 35000. The value of your phone can be found out on the Flipkart website.
Notably, in case your old phone is of a good brand and not too old, you could even get the maximum exchange amount.
iPhone 12 bank offer includes a 5 percent cashback on transactions made with Flipkart Axis Bank Cards.