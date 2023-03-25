Incredible Amazon offer! iPhone 12 price crashes to just 24900
This iPhone 12 deal drops the price to just Rs. 24900 on Amazon. Here’s how it works. (Unsplash)
If you are looking to buy a premium phone with 5G connectivity, just check out the Apple iPhone 12. (Unsplash)
iPhone 12 boasts an A14 Bionic chipset, a dual 12MP camera, and other features that make it a very commendable choice. (Pexels)
The full iPhone 12 price is Rs. 65900, but it is currently available for as low as Rs. 24900 on Amazon due to this limited-time deal. (Unsplash)
Through the initial discount, Amazon is offering the iPhone 12 priced at Rs. 51400. (Unsplash)
To reduce it further, you can opt for some bank offers too! This includes a 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Standard Chartered Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions. (Unsplash)
This will reduce the price of the iPhone 12 to Rs. 49900. (Unsplash)
However, to obtain the iPhone 12 for only Rs. 24900, an old smartphone should be traded in. This can provide a discount of up to Rs. 25000. (HT Tech)
The final price of the iPhone 12 after applying the collective discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals will be determined by the value of the traded-in smartphone. (Unsplash)
Therefore, it is recommended to check the current value of the old phone on Amazon before purchasing the iPhone 12. (Unsplash)
But at this price, the iPhone 12 is a deal that you should not miss! (Unsplash)