Incredible deal! Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut to 40999 from 84999 on Flipkart
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut on Flipkart is very much worth your time and attention! It will let you save an incredible amount of money.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Buy here
Looking for a smartphone with great photography capabilities? The flagship Google Pixel 7 Pro is a worth candidate!
Photo Credit: Reuters
The Google Pixel 7 Pro boasts a triple rear camera setup of 50MP + 48MP + 12MP, along with the power of the new Tensor G2 chipset.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
What should grab your attention is the latest Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut on Flipkart!
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Product Page
Flipkart has this amazing deal on the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Pixel 7 Pro, originally priced at Rs. 84999.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
With a discount of Rs. 4000, the phone can now be purchased for Rs. 80999.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
You can also benefit from exchange deals and bank offers to save even more.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
By taking advantage of the exchange offer, you can enjoy an additional Rs. 30000 reduction in price.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Additionally, Flipkart is offering bank offers of up to Rs. 10000 with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI, and SBI credit and debit cards for Pixel 7 Pro.
Photo Credit: AFP
With all these discounts, the price of the Pixel 7 Pro can come down to just Rs. 40999.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check here
However, we recommend checking the actual value of your old smartphone on Flipkart before making a purchase.