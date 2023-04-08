Incredible deal! Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut to 40999 from 84999 on Flipkart

Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut on Flipkart is very much worth your time and attention! It will let you save an incredible amount of money.

Looking for a smartphone with great photography capabilities? The flagship Google Pixel 7 Pro is a worth candidate!

The Google Pixel 7 Pro boasts a triple rear camera setup of 50MP + 48MP + 12MP, along with the power of the new Tensor G2 chipset.

What should grab your attention is the latest Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut on Flipkart!

Flipkart has this amazing deal on the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Pixel 7 Pro, originally priced at Rs. 84999.

With a discount of Rs. 4000, the phone can now be purchased for Rs. 80999. 

You can also benefit from exchange deals and bank offers to save even more.

By taking advantage of the exchange offer, you can enjoy an additional Rs. 30000 reduction in price.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering bank offers of up to Rs. 10000 with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI, and SBI credit and debit cards for Pixel 7 Pro.

With all these discounts, the price of the Pixel 7 Pro can come down to just Rs. 40999. 

However, we recommend checking the actual value of your old smartphone on Flipkart before making a purchase.

