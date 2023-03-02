Incredible deal! Not 139900, get the premium iPhone 12 Pro for just 86699
Flipkart has an amazing offer live on the premium iPhone 12 Pro where it can be yours for just Rs. 86699.
It is a rare case when you find offers on the top-end models of the iPhone series. However, this rare occasion is now as a massive iPhone 12 Pro Max price cut has been announced!
Those who don't want to spend a massive amount on the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max should definitely check this deal out.
The retail price of the iPhone 12 Pro for the 512GB variant is Rs. 139900. However, there is a surreal discount on the smartphone.
Under this iPhone 12 Pro price cut offer, you get a flat 23 percent discount. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 106699 without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole.
If you still think that the price is too high, there is a simple way to reduce a significant part of the cost.
Flipkart also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 20000. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this.
If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 12 Pro home for just Rs. 86699.
The deal doesn't end here! You can get a 5 percent cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank card.
Should you buy iPhone 12 Pro Max in 2023? It still makes a great deal as it features a huge 6.7‑inch OLED display and packs a powerful A14 Bionic Chip.
In optics, you will find a triple camera setup at the back, each with a 12MP camera system of Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras. Plus, 5G connectivity, iOS 16 support, and even three more years of security updates.