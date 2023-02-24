Incredible deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price cut to just 9949 from 74999
This Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut has been announced on Amazon. But should you buy it? Read on.
If you're open to considering phones that aren't the newest models, Amazon's deal for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at a flat 60% discount may be the best option to explore.
Thanks to the price cut on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the cost of ownership can significantly drop to less than Rs. 10000 from its MRP of Rs. 74999.
Amazon's initial discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE makes the price drop to Rs. 29999.
However, the Qualcomm 865 processor-powered smartphone can be bought for under Rs. 10000 by exchanging it with your old smartphone.
With Amazon's exchange offer, you can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 18050.
Not just that, bank offers will let you get an additional Rs. 2000 off on HSBC Credit Card EMI transaction.
Once you meet all the conditions, it will allow you to buy the phone at just Rs. 9949 while combining bank offers, price cuts, and exchange deals.
But should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in 2023?
Well, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is still worth buying at this price as it comes with three years of software support, which means you are getting the latest Android 13 OS.
Plus, 5G connectivity, 120Hz refresh rate display, and triple camera setup including 12MP+8MP+12MP and 32MP selfie camera make it all worthwhile.