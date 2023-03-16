Incredible value! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut to 65119 against 149999
Are you looking for a great Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal? Well, now's your chance to snag this high-end phone at a significant discount!
Buy here
If you don’t want to spend a fortune on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, then this Samsung Store deal is perfect for you.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at a retail price of Rs. 149999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
However, Samsung’s latest Blue Fest sale is offering it at a whopping discount of Rs. 25000. That means you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra priced at just Rs. 124999.
Read here
The Samsung deal works with trade-in credit. Samsung promises to offer a whopping discount of Rs. 59880 for your old smartphone depending on the brand and its condition.
This trade-in deal will help you to grab the smartphone at just Rs. 65119.
However, you should check the available value of your old smartphone first. That means, you may or may not achieve the full value of the trade-in offer.
What makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stand out is its impressive set of features. It boasts the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip paired with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 OS.
It also features a large 6.8-inch screen that can reach a peak brightness of 1750 nits.
The smartphone has also made a name for its photography prowess with its high-performing cameras which sport a main 200MP sensor with an improved OIS system that improves low-light photography. (HT Tech)
Check here
Additionally, it comes with two 10MP telephoto cameras that allow for up to 100X digital zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera. (HT Tech)