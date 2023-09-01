Indian Coast Guard Exam 2023; Know all about this exam and 3 apps to prepare for it

Hindustan Times
Posted Sep 01, 2023
Published Sep 01, 2023
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has announced a recruitment drive for the year 2023, with a total of 46 vacancies available for the position of Assistant Commandant. 

Interested candidates can apply for these positions online through the official website of the Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. 

Available Positions: 25 vacancies for Assistant Commandant (General Duty), 20 vacancies for Assistant Commandant (Technical), and 1 vacancy for Assistant Commandant (Law)

The registration process for the recruitment started on September 1, 2023. The last date to submit applications is September 15, 2023.

Candidates are required to pay an examination fee of span class='webrupee'₹/span250 during the application process. However, candidates belonging to the SC/ST category are exempted from paying the application fee.

Candidates will need to go through several stages of evaluation, including: Computer-based examination Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Final Selection Board (FSB), Medical Examination, and  Induction.

Additional Screening: Throughout the screening process, all candidates should be prepared for biometrics, photo identification, and document/certificate verification.

Aspirants looking to prepare for the Indian Coast Guard recruitment exam can utilize the following apps:

Unacademy: Known for government exam preparations, it offers dedicated mock tests and practice sets for the Indian Coast Guard exam.

.Adda247: This app provides a dedicated study plan, notes, and practice tests specifically designed for the Indian Coast Guard exam 2023. Courses for this exam can be purchased through the app.

Testbook: This app offers various courses to help candidates prepare for subjects such as General Reasoning, General Aptitude, and General Knowledge required for the Indian Coast Guard exam in 2023.

