Infinix GT 10 Pro launched in India! Check price, features, specs and more
Infinix has launched its new gaming smartphone GT 10 Pro in India today. Check out what the phone has in store for users.
The Infinix GT 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch 10-bit FHD+ Eye-care AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.
The smartphone comes with 256GB internal storage along with up to 16GB of RAM (8GB LPDDR4x and 8GB virtual RAM). it will be available in two colours, Cyber Black and Mirage Silver.
It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 gaming chipset that gives smooth smartphone and gaming performance. It features a 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
Infinix GT 10 Pro features dual speakers and advanced DTS technology for a better listening experience.
The phone has a colour-changing rear panel in the Mirage silver variant. It also has a mini LED backlight interface that lights up while on receiving a notification.
In terms of personalization, the phone offers theme-based live wallpapers and video-based always-on display options.
The smartphone supports a 108 MP ultra rare camera with a 32 MP front camera.
The smartphone has a VC Thermal Cooling system to maintain its smooth performance during heavy load.
The Infinix GT 10 Pro will be available at the price of Rs.19,999. You can purchase the smartphone from Flipkart.