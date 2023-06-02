The tech route to success-dream job and great pay; here are 5 apps to know
Every industry that you can imagine is dependent on technology today. In the age of booming digitalisation and technical advancements, those who opt for IT can have a great career.
Versatile career
Unlike other professionals, techies need not move to remote areas to work. Most of the IT work can be done on a system from home or a nearby office.
Convenient work life
Almost every industry needs IT professionals because of the advancement in information and technology. This has led to not just numerous job opportunities, but also ample opportunities for progress.
Ample job opportunities
Needless to say, techies are some of the best paid workers in the world.
Generous salary potential
IT career is easily adaptable. Even with short term training, one can become an IT professional.
Easily adaptable
Click here
Good intentions, of course, must be backed by action. And therefore, to get you started, here are some apps that you might find to be helpful: Codecademy Go, Encode, Enki, DataCamp and Grasshopper: Learn to Code
Useful Apps