Insane deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut from 101999 to 32499 on Flipkart ahead of Christma
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 23, 2022
Christmas is just around the corner! And several e-commerce websites are coming up with some great deals irrespective of the mega sales. And for Samsung fans, there is something special. (Samsung)
For those who missed the chance to buy a premium smartphone at a reasonably low price in the earlier festive sales, here is an amazing deal for you. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut has been rolled out on Flipkart. You can save a massive amount on this premium phone. (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes at a retail price of Rs. 101999 for 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage variant. However, Flipkart is offering this Galaxy smartphone at a whopping discount of Rs. 42000 in India. (Samsung)
That means you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus priced at Rs. 59999 without any worries of bank offers or exchange deals. (HT tech)
But wait, the deal can be more exciting! You can get additional discounts including bank offers, specific card offers, and exchange deals. (Samsung)
You can get additional Rs. 5000 off On Credit and Debit Card transactions. Moreover, there's 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. (Pexels)
On top of that, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, then you can get a whopping discount of up to Rs. 22500.