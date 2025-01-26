Instagram gets new app features: Here are 5 new features you need to know about
Published Jan 26, 2025
Here are all the new and upcoming Instagram features which are coming to the mobile app soon.
Over the past few weeks, Instagram has been going through several changes, new features, and upgrades, that are brought to enhance user experience.
While many of these new updates are being welcomed, many new app redesigns are making users question what Meta is trying to do.
Therefore, know about these 5 new Instagram features which are coming soon to your mobile apps.
Firstly, Instagram is bringing the feature back where users can see what posts their friends are commenting on or hitting like to start fun conversations.
Instagram profile grids are getting redesigned as the Meta is rolling out rectangular grids instead of square grids.
Meta has also announced a standalone video editing app called Edits, allowing users to edit reels or any short form of videos.
Instagram has also been reported to remove the highlights sections from the profile and create a new tab to catch up with older stories.
Lastly, Instagram is also reported to be working on a new story highlight feature if the user has missed watching stories within the 24-hour window.
