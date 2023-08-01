Interested in Computer Science? 4 best courses and 5 apps that will help you succeed, get a great job
Photo Credit: pexels
Confused about which computer science course to pursue? Here are the top 4 courses and 5 apps that can help you study better to get a great job.
Photo Credit: pexels
B.Tech: The course is called Bachelor of Technology. Any student who completed high school in the science stream and studied maths, physics and chemistry can opt for this undergraduate course.
Photo Credit: pexels
B.SC: The course is known as the Bachelor of Science. Students who completed their 12th and had subjects like maths, biology, physics and chemistry can pursue this course.
Photo Credit: pexels
BCA: This is known as the Bachelor of Computer Applications. This a vast course that covers topics around information technology. Any student with a science background can opt for this three-year course
Photo Credit: pexels
B.E: This course is known as Bachelor of Engineering. covers different fields of engineering such as technical, civil, mechanical and more. You can pursue this course after completing 12th from the science stream. Now, read all about the apps that can guide you and help you land a great job after you graduate.
Photo Credit: pexels
Codeacademy: Beginners can learn a variety of programming skills with this app. You can write your own code in an inbuilt IDE and get immediate feedback
Photo Credit: pexels
Programming Hub: With more than 1,800 programs and courses, this app provides an interactive learning experience guided by industry experts along with programming code examples and assessments.
Photo Credit: pexels
GeeksforGeeks: This app offers programming concepts, data structures, algorithms, coding practices, and more. This app also makes learner interview ready with a vast number of questions.
Photo Credit: pexels
DroidEdit Pro: It's a text editor for coders and programmers where they learn about popular languages such as C, C++, C#, Java, HTML, CSS, Javascript, Python, and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
check more
AIDE: This app provides interactive lessons with step-by-step instructions to learn Android app development and Java programming skills.