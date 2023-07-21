Into online games? Check 5 popular gaming apps in India
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you love to play online games, these 5 online gaming apps might give you extra thrills:
Photo Credit: Pexels
BGMI: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing on the battlegrounds.
Photo Credit: Pexels
A free-to-play, multiplayer experience, in BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or solo.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Candy Crush Soda Saga: Candy Crush Soda Saga is the divine puzzle game from King.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In this game, you can match and blast 3 candies and make your way through new dimensions of magical gameplay.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Minecraft: In this gaming app you can play with blocks and you can transform them into whatever you can imagine.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With Bedrock Edition you can adventure solo or with friends, and discover an infinite, randomly generated world filled with blocks to mine, biomes to explore, and mobs to befriend (or fight).
Photo Credit: Pexels
Genshin Impact: This is an action role-playing gaming app developed by miHoYo.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This game features an anime-style environment and an action-based battle system using basic magic and switching of characters.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Garena Free Fire MAX: This gaming app is designed exclusively to deliver a premium gameplay experience in a Battle Royale.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
You can enjoy a variety of exciting game modes with all Free Fire players with the help of exclusive Firelink technology.