iOS 16.4 update coming SOON! iPhone users can try these NEW features
As Apple has rolled out the third public beta of iOS 16.4, its release for all iPhone users may happen soon. It is tipped to feature several new features – here’s what’s coming. (HT Tech)
Apple has been actively enhancing iPhones' features with every new iOS 16 update. (HT Tech)
Now, iOS 16.4 update is on the way and it is expected to bring new features to your iPhones. (Unsplash)
Here’s what is exciting for you. The latest update of Apple's iOS 6.4 comes with new 31 emojis from Unicode 15.0, such as Wi-Fi symbols, jellyfish, flute, and more. (Unsplash)
Additionally, the update brings improvements to the Apple Music and Podcast apps, which will no longer display disruptive pop-ups in the middle of the screen. (HT Tech)
Other notable features include support for 5G Standalone and a new HomeKit architecture. (Unsplash)
Users can also receive Web Push notifications from supported web apps added to their Home Screen. (Pixabay)
Surprisingly, it also brings back the page-turn curl animation to Apple Books.
Moreover, by adding new order-tracking widgets for Apple Wallet to your home screen, you can easily access the tracking information of your active orders. (Unsplash)
If you have previously installed the public beta version of iOS 16.4, you can update to the latest version by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. (HT Tech)
Else, you will need to wait for the official rollout of the iOS 16.4 update which is expected on or before March 28, 2023, Macworld.com reported.