iOS 16.4 update is HERE! Know all about it in 10 quick points (HT Tech)
iOS 16.4 update for iPhones was rolled out yesterday, March 27 for global users. The new update brings a host of new features and improvements. Check the details. (HT Tech)
Courtesy iOS 16.4 update, iPhone users will get to use 21 new emojis including animals, hand gestures, and objects, which are now available in the emoji keyboard. Shaking face and pink heart emojis were highly requested. (Unsplash)
iPhone users now get web push notification support for web apps on the home screen. These will work just like any other app notifications and users will be able to control what they see. (Unsplash)
With iOS 16.4 update, home architecture also gets an upgrade. It was earlier pulled in iOS 16.2 but now has been added back. This is mostly an optimization upgrade. (Unsplash)
A new iOS 16.4 setting in the Control Center will now actually allow users to block out ambient noise and prioritize voice during phone calls. (Unsplash)
The Podcast app gets a bunch of new features including queueing, episode filtering and browsing by seasons. The new iOS 16.4 features will also be in effect in CarPlay. (HT Tech)
iOS 16.4 has also brought a new wallet widget which will help users in tracking their orders (Unsplash)
The page turning animation for Apple Books is back with this iOS 16 update. (Unsplash)
Big changes have come for Beta users with iOS 16.4 update. They can now pick whether they want no beta updates, Developer Beta updates or Public Beta updates. They also have to get an authorized developer account. (Pexels)
Minor changes have been introduced in Apple Music too. Users will now see queued songs appearing in a small banner towards the bottom of the app instead of a full screen pop up. (Pexels)
Crash detection has also been optimized to reduce the influx of false alarms that was noted in several states of USA and Canada. (Unsplash)
To install the iOS 16.4 update, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update. If you don’t see the update, keep checking as it can take a bit of time for all users to get it. (HT Tech)