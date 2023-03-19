iOS 16.4 update is on the way! Check benefits for your iPhone!
iOS 16.4 update release date has still not been declared, but iPhone users have been anticipating this update for quite some time and it is likely very soon. (Unsplash)
The expected iOS 16.4 release date is either March 21 or March 28, with a slight chance of postponement resulting in release dates of April 4 or April 11, a report by Forbes suggested. (Unsplash)
With the new iOS 16.4 update, users will be able to receive push notifications from Safari web apps added to their home screens. (Pexels)
This feature has been a long-awaited addition, and Apple has been finally adding it to your iPhones. (HT Tech)
Following the update, users can approve push notification requests from web apps that require direct user interaction. (HT Tech)
Once accepted, these notifications will appear like regular notifications from other iOS apps. This includes appearing on the lock screen, in the notification center, and even on the Apple Watch. (Unsplash)
To simplify the process, users can also control these permissions in their Notifications settings and choose to either permit or decline push notifications from a specific web app. (HT Tech)
Not just this, iOS 16.4 update is also expected to bring some cool new emojis, a new Beta menu in the Software Updates tab, a new Apple Wallet widget, Podcast app improvements, and much more. (Pexels)
When can you expect the roll-out of the next iOS 16 updates on your iPhone? (HT Tech)
