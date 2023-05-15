iOS 16.5 update for iPhones: Check what is coming to you
iOS 16.5 update is coming next week and iPhone users will likely get a bunch of smart new features to play with.
What to expect? A limited number of new features are expected. However, there will be many security patches and other improvements, says 9to5Mac.
In fact, they will be important enough for you to download this latest iOS update as soon as it is released.
You will likely get the Pride Celebration wallpaper. These wallpapers will be located within a dedicated Pride wallpaper section.
To explore this exciting collection, you simply need to navigate to Settings and visit the Wallpaper section and tap on +Add New Wallpaper.
Something that sports fans have been waiting for is the Sports Tab in Apple News.
Apple will likely provide iPhone users with convenient access to news, scores, and schedules for their preferred teams and leagues.
You will find a new Sports tab when you scroll down to the Apple News app. Moreover, within Apple News, the Sports score and schedule cards have been enhanced to provide a seamless experience for users.
Another much-awaited feature is Screen recording with Siri. It is an instant screen recording Siri command on iPhones.
All it takes is the command, "Hey Siri, start a screen recording." When you use this command, your iPhone's screen will begin recording video or whatever is there automatically.
Importantly, bug fixes too will be rolled out. A specific one is for the times Spotlight becomes unresponsive. Another is when Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content and Screen Time settings or not sync across all devices.